Ibe Kachikwu Leads PTDF’s C’ttee to Revive P’Harcourt Skills Centre

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has inaugurated a high-level committee to develop a framework for the full operationalisation of its Centre for Skills Development and Training (CSDT) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The committee, which is expected to review the centre’s operations, develop industry-focused curricula and establish pathways for employment and entrepreneurship, is also expected to strengthen the supply of skilled Nigerian manpower to the oil and gas and wider energy sectors.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of PTDF, Prof. Shuaibu Aliyu, said the initiative followed a skills audit conducted by the fund which identified significant shortages of qualified Nigerian technical manpower, particularly at the technical and middle-level cadres of the oil and gas industry.

He said the committee would assess the centre’s existing systems, identify gaps and make recommendations to ensure that the facility delivers on its intended purpose.

Aliyu said the centre was approximately 98 per cent complete, with facilities including an administrative building, auditorium, library, hostels, staff quarters, canteen, power and water infrastructure.

Responding on behalf of the committee, its Chairman, Prof. Ibe Kachikwu, thanked PTDF for the confidence reposed in its members and pledged to produce a comprehensive framework for the operationalisation of the facility.

Kachikwu said skills development remained critical to economic growth, greater local participation in the energy value chain and Africa’s ability to participate effectively in the global energy transition.