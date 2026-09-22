NISO Strengthens System Operators’ Capacity for Safe Grid Operations

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has commenced the second phase of its capacity development programme for system operators as part of efforts to strengthen technical competence and operational readiness for safe and reliable management of the national electricity grid.

Declaring the programme open, NISO Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bello Mohammed, said continuous training was essential to equipping system operators to manage the increasing complexities of the power system and respond effectively to changing operational conditions.

He said NISO’s responsibilities as an independent system operator required technical competence, sound judgment, discipline, teamwork and a strong commitment to safety.

Mohammed said the programme was also designed to promote a common operational culture anchored on professionalism, integrity, neutrality, reliability and continuous improvement, urging participants to deepen their knowledge of the grid code, which he described as a fundamental standard guiding the responsibilities of system operators.

In her remarks, the Executive Director, System Operations, Nafisatu Ali, said system operators played a critical role in independently and transparently operating, monitoring, coordinating and managing the national grid for safe, secure and economical electricity delivery.

She listed their responsibilities to include real-time grid management, coordination of generation and power flows, load allocation, outage management, emergency response and maintenance planning.

The Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Babajide Ibironke, said the programme should deliver measurable value to both participants and NISO.

He added that participants would be required to share the knowledge acquired with their respective teams in line with the organisation’s knowledge-sharing policy.