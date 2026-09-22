NEMSA Certifies 3.3MW Solar Project at Gowon Varsity

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has inspected and certified the newly commissioned 3.3-megawatt solar hybrid power project at Yakubu Gowon University, formerly University of Abuja.

The certification followed the requisite inspection, testing and assessment of the facility to establish compliance with applicable technical standards, regulations and safety requirements before it was put into use.

The project was commissioned by the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, under the Federal Government’s Energising Education Programme (EEP), implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders.

NEMSA said the certification was consistent with its statutory responsibility to enforce technical standards and regulations, inspect, test and certify electrical installations, electricity meters and instruments, and ensure that electrical infrastructure deployed within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is safe and fit for purpose.

Speaking at the commissioning, Tegbe described the project as an important investment in educational infrastructure, stressing that reliable electricity was essential to teaching, learning, research and innovation.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of REA, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, described the project as another milestone in the implementation of the EEP.

Aliyu said EEP projects being implemented in educational institutions across Nigeria were positively impacting more than 300,000 students and over 50,000 academic and administrative staff.

In his comments, the Vice Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, Hakeem Fawehinmi, said the solar hybrid plant would strengthen electricity supply and support the energy requirements of the university’s growing academic and residential community.

TCN Fixes Vandalised Towers on Afam 132kV Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced rehabilitation of four transmission towers vandalised along the Afam-IPP-Elelenwo 132kV double-circuit transmission line.

A statement from the company stated yesterday that the vandalised towers, T50 to T53, were discovered on August 6, 2026, by TCN’s lines engineers from the Port Harcourt Region.

According to the company, members of the four towers had been removed and carted away by vandals. TCN said the incident was the fifth vandalism attack on the same transmission line in recent times.

The company said rehabilitation work was ongoing to restore the affected infrastructure, while calling on stakeholders to collaborate with it to curb the increasing incidence of vandalism threatening the stability of the national grid. TCN urged communities, security agencies and other stakeholders along transmission corridors to support efforts to protect critical electricity infrastructure.