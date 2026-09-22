  • Monday, 21st September, 2026

FG Seeks Qatar Partnership on Housing, Urban Renewal

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, has sought a partnership with Qatar to expand housing delivery, urban renewal and infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Darma made the request when the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Al-Hail, paid him a visit.

The minister said strategic cooperation with Qatar could support efforts to address Nigeria’s estimated 15 million housing deficit, particularly through social housing across the 774 local government areas.

Besides, he explained that the ministry’s mandate extended beyond housing construction to urban upgrading and slum renewal aimed at improving living conditions.

“We do not only develop houses, we also do urban upgrades to improve the living conditions of the people. We need about 15 million houses for the vulnerable Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, Al-Hail reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria, particularly in housing and urban development.

He said Qatar had maintained an embassy in Nigeria since 2004 and that cooperation between the two countries had continued at government and people-to-people levels.

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