Gombe 2027: Yahaya Receives Prominent ADC Chieftain, Garkuwa Babba, into APC

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A prominent political figure and critical stakeholder of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma, popularly known as Garkuwa Babba, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He pledged his political structure and grassroots support to the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Garkuwa Babba, a former ADC aspirant for the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency seat and National Chairman of the ADC House of Representatives Aspirants Forum, announced his decision when he met with the Gombe State Governor and leader of the APC in the state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The governor received Garkuwa Babba in the company of the APC governorship candidate in Gombe State, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna and a chieftain of the party and philanthropist, Aliyu Mohammed Combat.

Babba pledged to mobilise his political network and grassroots structure in support of Yahaya’s senate bid, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna and other APC candidates.

He also pledged his loyalty to the leadership of Yahaya, attributing his decision to join the APC largely to the governor’s performance, sterling leadership and development record.

Speaking, Yahaya expressed appreciation for his decision to join the governing party and contribute to its continued progress, describing the development as a significant boost to the APC.

The governor, who reaffirmed his commitment to an inclusive and united APC, welcomed Garkuwa Babba and his supporters, stressing the importance of unity, loyalty and collective effort in advancing the interests of Gombe State.

He said the APC remained open to individuals and groups who share the vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Gombe State, assuring the new entrant that his experience, network and political reach would be valuable to the party.