2027: PDP Leaders in Bauchi Declare Support for APM, Seek Date for Defection

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Bauchi State, from ward and local government levels to the state level, have declared their intention to defect to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

They made their position known during a meeting held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Bauchi State Government House, where they reaffirmed their support for the APM and its candidates in the 2027 elections.

The leaders also appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed to fix a date for their formal defection to the party.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State, Falalu Attah, said the gathering was convened at the instance of the party’s leadership to strategise and ensure that PDP members across the state supported all APM candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The PDP Chairman in Bauchi State, Pharm Samaila Adamu Burga, said Governor Mohammed was a product of the PDP and that the achievements recorded under his administration were linked to the party.

He, therefore, called for support for the Governor and all APM candidates to ensure continuity and good governance.

Burga also commended Mohammed for what he described as his efforts toward sustaining the PDP, saying the party’s members would support all candidates fielded by the APM for continued growth and development in the state.

PDP Secretary in the state, Bakoji Aliyu Bobo, said the decision was taken in what he described as the best interest of the political system.

He pledged that the group would visit communities across the state to mobilise support for the APM candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.