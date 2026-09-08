Aiyedatiwa Rolls Out N18m Support for Widows in Ondo over Economic Hardship

*Declares zero tolerance for anti-party in APC

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has released N18 million to support vulnerable widows in three local government areas of the state as part of his administration’s efforts to cushion the effects of economic hardship on vulnerable groups.

The intervention, implemented under the O’Datiwa Widows Care Programme, commenced in Akoko South-West Local Government Area, where more than 500 widows across the 15 wards received free medical checks, drugs and financial assistance.

The programme was launched at the palace of the Olubaka of Oka-Akoko, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye.

Representing the governor at the event, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Bosede Osamaye, said the initiative was designed to provide immediate relief to widows struggling to cater for themselves and their families following the loss of their spouses.

“The governor has identified this vulnerable group who, as a result of the death of their spouses, are facing several hardships. We have come to engage with them, providing succour as a government to alleviate their poverty in a way we think we can,” she said.

Osamaye explained that the intervention was also aimed at strengthening the resilience of widows, particularly those saddled with the responsibility of raising children and providing for their families alone.

“Some of these women have lost their husbands, and the initiative is aimed at showing empathy on the part of the State Government by supporting them, especially considering the challenges of taking care of their children and families alone.

“As a government, we need to identify with them and build their resilience. That is what the Widows’ Care Programme is all about,” he said.

In another development, Aiyedatiwa, has declared zero tolerance for anti-party activities in the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Dismissing allegation of falsehoods being spread against him by some elements, the governor declared that he has not asked any candidate to contest in any other party, charging the 18 local government and 203 ward chairmen of the APC to mobilise the grassroots and deliver victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

Aiyedatiwa gave the charge yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting with APC local government and ward chairmen in Akure, describing them as critical components of the party’s structure and electoral machinery.

He stressed that elections are won at the polling units, located within the wards, placing a major responsibility on the ward chairmen to determine the party’s fortunes.

“Elections are won at the polling units. And the polling units are right there in the ward. And you are the ward chairmen. Very, very important. You are occupying a significant role in party structure,” he said.

The governor directed ward chairmen and secretaries to hold regular meetings and bring together party leaders in their respective wards to deliberate on party affairs and preparations for the elections.