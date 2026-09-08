Osun Governor, Adeleke, Goes on Vacation, Orders Probe into Koka Obaship Dispute

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





A few weeks after his re-election victory, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has left the country for vacation in Europe even as he ordered a probe into the emerging dispute over the kingship of Koka town in Obokun Local Government.

The governor who would also embark on medicals as part of the vacation headed to the United Kingdom and other destinations to be announced later.

“I am taking a short break to refresh and get further prepared to serve the good people of Osun State,” the governor stated while taking off at the Lagos airport.

He, however, directed the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to probe the circumstances surrounding the reported appointment of another king for Koka Ilase, leading to alleged two kings in the same town.

The ministry was instructed to review the situation and enforce due process of the law in respect of the chieftaincy law and tradition.

“I read of another King appointed outside the one on the stool. The ministry is hereby directed to look into the dispute and issue a report to set the records straight.

“I urge all stakeholders to remain peaceful as the ministry does the needful. Kingship is governed by extant laws and regulations and the government will stand by the law and tradition of our people,” the governor posited.