Aliko Dangote: FG’s Reforms Driving Nigeria’s Economic Recovery, Restoring Investors’ Confidence

• Says nation on path to becoming one of world’s leading industrial, economic powers

•Reaffirms Group’s support for govt’s policies via continuous investment in strategic sectors, job creation

Peter Uzoho





President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has commended the federal government for implementing bold and transformative economic reforms that are repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth, strengthening investor confidence, and accelerating the country’s economic recovery.

Dangote said ongoing fiscal, monetary, and regulatory reforms had contributed significantly to improving macroeconomic stability, enhancing productivity across key sectors, increasing Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, and fostering a more resilient business environment.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Dangote Group, the chief executive stated that the positive outcomes emerging from the federal government’s reform agenda underscore the importance of consistent, market-driven policies in advancing national development and economic prosperity.

Dangote stated, “The economic reforms being implemented by the federal government are beginning to yield tangible results. We are witnessing improved economic activity, stronger investor confidence, increased industrial productivity, and a more resilient business environment.

“These measures are laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth and long-term prosperity for Nigeria.”

Dangote explained that the reforms had created a more enabling operating environment for businesses, particularly large-scale manufacturing and industrial enterprises critical to economic diversification, job creation, foreign exchange generation, and national competitiveness.

He added that government initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, promoting investment, enhancing transparency, and supporting domestic production were already providing a solid framework for industrial expansion.

“We commend the federal government for its courage and determination in implementing reforms that are essential for economic transformation,” he stated.

“While every reform process comes with initial challenges, the benefits are increasingly evident in stronger economic indicators, improved business confidence, and renewed investor interest in Nigeria,” Dangote said.

Dangote observed that the government’s favourable policy environment had supported the continued growth and efficient operation of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex, Africa’s largest integrated refining and petrochemical facility.

He stated that policy measures designed to strengthen local refining capacity, reduce import dependence, improve energy security, and encourage value addition had contributed meaningfully to the refinery’s success and Nigeria’s broader economic development objectives.

The statement said, “The progress being recorded at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex is closely linked to a policy environment that encourages investment, supports domestic industrialisation, and promotes self-sufficiency.

“These reforms are helping Nigerian businesses to plan with greater certainty, invest with confidence, and compete effectively on the global stage.”

Dangote stated that the refinery’s increasing production capacity and expanding export footprint were contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic resurgence by generating foreign exchange earnings, creating employment opportunities, strengthening local supply chains, and positioning the country as a leading energy and manufacturing hub

Reaffirming the group’s commitment to supporting the federal government’s economic agenda, Dangote said the DIL would continue to invest in strategic sectors, drive innovation, promote industrial development, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

Dangote stated, “Our vision has always been to support Nigeria’s economic development through transformative investments. Today, we are witnessing how the combination of private-sector commitment and decisive government policies can unlock unprecedented opportunities for national growth.

“The refinery, petrochemical operations, fertiliser production, and our other industrial investments are helping to build a more self-reliant, competitive, and prosperous economy.”

He expressed confidence that sustained reforms, policy consistency, and stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors would further stimulate economic growth, attract increased foreign direct investment, and reinforce Nigeria’s position as one of Africa’s most attractive investment destinations.

Dangote said, “Nigeria is on the path to becoming one of the world’s leading industrial and economic powers. With continued policy consistency, robust private-sector participation, and investment-led growth, the future of our economy is exceptionally bright.”