Infantino Pledges FIFA Support for Nigeria’s Football Devt

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has pledged the world football governing body’s continued support for the development and restructuring of Nigerian football following a high-level meeting with a Nigerian delegation led by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko in Zurich.

Infantino disclosed the meeting in a post on his Instagram account after receiving the Nigerian delegation at the FIFA headquarters, known as the Home of FIFA, Zurich.

According to the FIFA president, the discussions focused on institutional, governance and developmental issues affecting Nigerian football, as well as ongoing areas of collaboration between FIFA and Nigeria.

said both sides also explored ways FIFA could provide further support for the growth of football in Nigeria, particularly through the development of stronger structures and pathways capable of creating greater opportunities for young players.

“I was pleased to sit down with a delegation from Nigeria, led by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko, at the Home of FIFA in Zürich to hold important discussions and align on our vision for football in the country,” Infantino said.

Infantino stressed the importance of building stronger football structures and creating clearer development pathways for Nigerian youths, while expressing FIFA’s readiness to work with the country to advance the sport.

The FIFA president also used the occasion to wish Nigeria’s women’s youth teams success at their upcoming FIFA competitions. He specifically extended his best wishes to the Falconets ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and the Flamingos ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

He thanked the Nigerian delegation for its “time, ideas and positive intent” and expressed optimism about continued cooperation in taking Nigerian football forward.

The delegation included senior officials from the NSC and Nigerian football administration.

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