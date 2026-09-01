PDP Chief Dan Orbih is Dead

Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and

National Vice-Chairman for the South-South zone, has died.

Orbih passed away on Monday, according to a statement issued on behalf of the Orbih family by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, Esq.

The family announced his death with “profound sadness and a heavy heart,” while expressing total submission to the will of God.

The deceased was survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Orbih; his children, Ms. Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr. Mildred Omonemi Orbih; his brothers and sisters, and other members of his extended family.

Orbih served as Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the PDP from 2008 to 2019, making him one of the longest-serving state party chairmen in Nigeria.

He also served as the PDP National Vice-Chairman for the South-South zone.

The family appealed to relatives, friends and well-wishers to remember them in their prayers as they mourn the loss.

“Further details will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

The family prayed that the deceased’s soul would “rest in perfect peace.”