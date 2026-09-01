  • Tuesday, 1st September, 2026

PDP Chief Dan Orbih is Dead

Breaking | 4 seconds ago

Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and
National Vice-Chairman for the South-South zone, has died.

Orbih passed away on Monday, according to a statement issued on behalf of the Orbih family by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, Esq.

The family announced his death with “profound sadness and a heavy heart,” while expressing total submission to the will of God.

The deceased was survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Orbih; his children, Ms. Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr. Mildred Omonemi Orbih; his brothers and sisters, and other members of his extended family.

Orbih served as Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the PDP from 2008 to 2019, making him one of the longest-serving state party chairmen in Nigeria.

He also served as the PDP National Vice-Chairman for the South-South zone.

The family appealed to relatives, friends and well-wishers to remember them in their prayers as they mourn the loss.

“Further details will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

The family prayed that the deceased’s soul would “rest in perfect peace.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.