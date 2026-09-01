Olowo Seeks Still Earth Group’s Support for Igogo Festival

The Olowo of Owo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has sought the support of the Executive Chairman of Still Earth Group, Ms Oyindamola Lami Adeyemi, towards the successful hosting and promotion of the annual Igogo festival.

The monarch requested during a courtesy visit to Adeyemi at her Banana Island residence in Lagos last weekend, as preparations intensify for the centuries-old festival.

Also present during the monarch’s visit was Chief Taiwo Kabir Adeyemi, the father of the host, Ms Adeyemi.

The visit, initiated by the Owo Palace, was aimed at strengthening collaboration with prominent indigenes and other stakeholders towards preserving the cultural significance of the festival while broadening its appeal and visibility.

Adeyemi, a native of Owo, is expected to play a significant role in supporting the festival, which remains one of the most important cultural events in Owo Kingdom and Ondo State.

Speaking during the visit, Oba Ogunoye traced the history of the Igogo festival, explaining that the celebration is rooted in values, including fidelity, forgiveness and the rejection of betrayal.

According to the monarch, one of the festival’s most distinctive traditions is the suspension of conventional drumming during the celebration, with the gong assuming particular significance.

“It was originally a day set aside to do away with the beating of drums, except the gong, and that’s where the festival got its name, ‘Igogo’,” he said.

The Olowo described Adeyemi as a worthy daughter of Owo whose contribution would be valuable to efforts to strengthen the festival and project the cultural heritage of the kingdom to a wider audience.

Responding, Adeyemi expressed appreciation to the monarch and the palace for considering her worthy of the responsibility, saying she was proud of her Owo heritage and delighted to contribute to the preservation and promotion of its traditions.

She pledged the support of Still Earth Group for the festival and indicated that the commitment would extend beyond the current edition.

“At least, for the next three years, we will be on board,” Adeyemi said.

She added that the partnership would seek to enhance the organisation and profile of the festival while respecting the customs and traditions that have sustained it through generations.

The Igogo Festival is one of Owo Kingdom’s most enduring cultural celebrations and attracts indigenes, visitors and culture enthusiasts to the ancient town annually.