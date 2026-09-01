Omoyibo, Rallies Isoko APC for Oborevwori, Joel-Onowakpo

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A prominent Isoko industrialist and philanthropist, Chief Daniel Omoyibo, popularly known as ‘Danmotech’, has rallied the people of Isoko to close ranks and support the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and the Senator representing Delta South, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Omoyibo made the call in Oleh last weekend when Senator Joel-Onowakpo paid him a courtesy visit as part of consultations on the unity, political future, and development of Isoko Nation.

He urged his kinsmen, women, and Isoko people at home and in the diaspora to avoid political division and rally behind leaders who, he said, were positioned to attract meaningful development to the area.

“Let us not go into opposition. Let us queue behind the governor and our own son, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, to consolidate on the good work he has started. That is how Isoko will develop,” Omoyibo said.

He stressed that unity remained the greatest political strength of the Isoko people, and urged political leaders, traditional stakeholders, professionals and youths to work together in advancing the collective interests of the area.

Omoyibo also commended Senator Joel-Onowakpo for his role in the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Oleh, describing the project as a landmark achievement that would leave a lasting impact on the people of Isoko and the wider Delta South senatorial district.

The senator, he recalled, sponsored the Federal Medical Centre Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 (SB. 197), seeking the establishment of the institution in Oleh. The bill was introduced in the Senate on November 7, 2023, passed second reading on October 22, 2024, and subsequently passed by the National Assembly before it was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The new FMC, which will be the first federal tertiary healthcare institution in Delta South, is expected to expand access to specialised medical services while creating employment opportunities and stimulating economic activities in the region,” he said.

Omoyibo, who has been involved in community development and youth empowerment initiatives across Isoko, said the medical centre would provide affordable healthcare and open new opportunities for medical professionals, youths, and businesses.

Senator Thomas thanked Omoyibo for his philanthropy and sustained commitment to the development of Isoko Nation, assuring the people that he would continue to pursue strategic federal projects, interventions, and legislation capable of transforming the socio-economic fortunes of Isoko.

The meeting ended with a renewed call for political unity and collective action, with Omoyibo and the senator urging the people of Isoko to remain united in their quest for greater development and representation.