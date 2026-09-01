Foundation Supports 3,000 Indigent Residents of Kwara With Medical Outreach 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non-governmental organisation in Kwara State,.Arike Hopeful Heart Foundation, has supported over 3,000 indigent residents of the state with various kinds of medical outreach as part of effort to reduce untimely death of the people in the state.

The foundation was formed and launched on Monday by Hajia Zainab Kale Kawu, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for 2027 election in the state, Mr. Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu.

Speaking in Ilorin on Monday during the launch of the foundation, Hajia Kawu said that the foundation was formed to bring healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of Kwarans without any conditions.

The launch of the foundation coincided with Hajia Zainab Kawu’s birthday celebration.

She said the gesture would go a long way in assisting vulnerable women, children and families who want access to basic healthcare in the state.

The founder said the initiative was also driven by her desire to give back to society by addressing challenges confronting vulnerable members of the community, particularly in accessing healthcare and obtaining timely health information.

“I believe life is measured not only by what we achieve, but by the lives we touch, the burdens we ease and the hope we give,” she said.

Kawu said the foundation would focus on basic healthcare, health awareness, prevention and early detection, with particular attention to conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, which she described as silent health challenges capable of becoming life-threatening when left undetected.

“Our mission is to provide compassionate and practical support, particularly for women and children, while promoting health awareness, prevention and early detection,” she said.

She added that the foundation would also pay attention to post-menopausal health and other healthcare needs, stressing that its intervention would not be limited to material assistance.

“For me, this foundation is about more than assistance. It is about restoring dignity, creating awareness, bringing healthcare closer to people and, most importantly, giving hope,” she said.

According to her, the name Arike Hopeful Hearts reflects the vision of encouraging people to care for one another and respond to the needs of those experiencing hardship.

She noted that seemingly simple interventions, including medical screening, providing health information, caring for a child or supporting a woman, could have a lasting impact on beneficiaries.

“Sometimes, changing a life begins with simply reminding someone that their life matters,” she said.

The founder called on healthcare professionals, development partners, philanthropists, organisations, community leaders and individuals to support the foundation as it begins its humanitarian activities.

She also appreciated her husband and family members for their encouragement and support, promising that the foundation would operate with integrity and remain responsive to the needs of its beneficiaries.

“As we begin this journey, I make this promise: We will listen, we will serve, we will act with integrity and we will continue to give hope,” she added.

Also speaking, Hajia Kawu’s husband, Bolakale Kawu, pledged his support for his wife’s humanitarian initiative, describing her as a woman passionate about improving the lives of people in need.

The PDP governorship candidate said he was confident that the foundation would make meaningful contributions to the wellbeing of vulnerable women, children and other members of the society.

He stressed the importance of supporting initiatives designed to address the challenges confronting ordinary people, assuring his wife of his continued encouragement.

“I am 100 per cent dependent on somebody that thinks she is a fine woman, but we decided to go through this situation with support and support,” Kawu said.

He urged supporters and well-meaning members of the public to encourage the foundation and contribute to its success.

The launch marked the beginning of what the founder described as a long-term commitment to promoting healthier communities and restoring hope and dignity to vulnerable people in Kwara State.

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