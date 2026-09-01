Terrorism Charges: Trial of Ogoni Activist, Fixed for September 3

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has fixed September 3, 2026, for the hearing of the bail application and possible commencement of trial of the Leader and Spokesman of the Conscience of Ogoni People, Chief Gani Topba, over alleged terrorism, cybercrime and other offences.

Topba is facing a four-count charge filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), including allegations bordering on terrorism, unlawful seizure and detention of oil wells in Ogoniland and cybercrime.

According to the charges, Topba allegedly insisted on seizing and detaining all oil wells in Ogoniland in a bid to compel the federal government to exclude Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, now Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, and its affiliates from oil-related contracts in the area.

The prosecution also alleged that Topba knowingly or indirectly supported the commission of an act of terrorism by making and publishing a video which allegedly maligned the leadership of KAGOTE.

The video, according to the charge, was allegedly made with the intention of seriously destabilising or destroying the fundamental political, economic and social structure of Ogoniland, Rivers State and Nigeria, and to cause a recurrence of the crisis that engulfed Ogoniland in 1994.

In another count, Topba was accused of intentionally making and publishing a video through a computer system or network to bully or harass the President-General of KAGOTE, Lesi Maoi, and other leaders of the group.

The prosecution alleged that the communication caused the recipients to fear death or bodily harm, thereby constituting an offence under Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Topba, who is also a member of the Ogoni dialogue with the federal government on the proposed resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

During proceedings, DSS counsel, A.A. Emefiana, orally applied for an adjournment to enable the prosecution respond to the bail application filed by Topba’s counsel, Golden Awi.

Awi did not oppose the application but informed the court of difficulties encountered in gaining access to his client.

Justice Muhammed Turaki directed the DSS counsel to resolve the access issues with the defence before adjourning the matter to September 3 for the hearing of the bail application and possible trial.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, Awi described the charges against his client as frivolous and explained the circumstances surrounding the case.

Awi explained “Gani Tuba is charged for matters pertaining to terrorism, that he made certain statements against the president of KAGOTE which to the eyes of the DSS, those acts were capable of inciting, causing a societal breakdown and he felt that was terrorist action. And that charge came up first on 28th of August, where the court took plea and was adjourned for today to for trial.

“Apparently, the state security services could not proceed with trial today because they said they were not ready, having been served with an application for bail.

“That application of bail also was not taken and both the application for bail and trial is adjourned to Thursday, September 3, 2026. Our position is that no crime has been committed. That’s the fact of the defense”, Awi explained.

The DSS counsel declined to comment on the matter.