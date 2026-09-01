Medical Expert Raises the  Alarm over Cervical Cancer

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A South Africa-based medical expert, Dr. Ademola Tosin Ojo, has called on women to pay greater attention to their reproductive health and take preventive measures against cervical cancer, which he described as a major health concern among women.

He made the call during a health programme on radio where he sensitised listeners on cervical cancer, its risk factors and the importance of early detection.

According to him, cervical cancer affects the cervix, the lower part of the womb that opens into the vagina, stating that women should not ignore unusual symptoms, including abnormal vaginal discharge or bleeding, and should seek medical attention when such signs occur.

He emphasised the importance of regular medical check-ups and screening, noting that early detection can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment.

Ojo also enjoined women to avoid risky sexual behaviour, including having multiple sexual partners, which can increase the risk of infections associated with cervical cancer.

He further encouraged women to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating more vegetables, fruits and other nutritious foods that support overall health and the immune system.

While discussing the body’s ability to fight diseases, Ojo stressed the importance of maintaining good general health and urged women to seek professional medical advice rather than relying solely on self-medication or home remedies.

He then called for increased awareness and education on cervical cancer, particularly among women, maintaining that prevention, regular screening and early medical intervention remain essential in reducing the impact of the disease.