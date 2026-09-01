Isuan Agro Estate Holds First Land Bankers Summit

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



Isuan Agro Estate Ltd (AHARA) has held the maiden edition of Land Banker Summit in Abuja to fill the knowledge gap of Nigerians on real estate and investments.

The convener of the summit and the MD Isuan Agro Estate, Ohimai Abraham, said the company took the initiative in organising the summit in order to give the people the confidence that will make them realize that there are genuine properties and how to find and invest in those properties.

“What we discovered is there is a shortage of knowledge. A lot of Nigerians are not educated when it comes to real estate and real estate investments. And there is a lot of distrust, disinformation, fear and so many negativities around that space. We want to play our own part, fill that gap and make people begin to have confidence again and realize that there are genuine properties out there and how to be able to find those genuine properties and invest,” Abraham said.

He equally dispelled one major mistake of poor people, who believe that land and ownership of property is strictly for the rich, stressing that land and real estate ownership is for every human being.

“So, if you don’t have the money to buy, go further into the bush and buy. Because that bush is gradually becoming a city. When it becomes a city, you can now be among the big players. Land ownership can actually change the trajectory for anybody or a family. So, nobody should be left out,” he said.

He defined the company as an icon of legacy, noting that in the next couple of years, and beyond the summit, it would have made substantial contributions to the real estate industry in Nigeria and the African continent.

He also urged the government to do more on the provision of infrastructure as it is one aspect that makes property appreciate in the emerging corridors, particularly in Karshi of the FCT that the company is focusing on for land banking.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Network for Agricultural Technical Education of Nigeria, Newton Ovie, said land ownership can as well be sustainably used to create food security and provide wealth for the common populace.

He urged low income earners to either form an association or cooperatives to acquire land for specific purpose and allocate it amongst themselves because of the high cost of land.