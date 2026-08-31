Breaking: GDP Increases to 4.43% in Q2

James Emejo in Abuja

The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate increased to 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of the year (Q2 2026) compared to 3.89 per cent in the preceding quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

According to the GDP Report Q2 2026, year on year, the economy also performed better than 4.23 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

In terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the period under review at 56.62 per cent compared to 56.53 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Aggregate GDP at basic price stood at N119.29 trillion in nominal terms compared to N100.73 trillion in Q2 2025.

Details later…