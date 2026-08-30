Troops Repel Terrorist Attack in Kukawa, Kill Several

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, had successfully thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Kukawa town in Borno State.

The military said that through a coordinated ground and air response, several terrorists were eliminated during the firefight, further degrading the fighting capability and mobility of the terrorist group.

The acting Military Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said in a statement:

“At about 2250 hours on 28 August 2026, terrorists launched an attack on troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion deployed at Kukawa. The troops responded swiftly with effective direct and indirect fire, successfully repelling the attack and compelling the terrorists to withdraw towards the Cross Kauwa axis.

“During the fierce engagement, several terrorists were neutralised, while others were observed to have sustained gunshot wounds as they fled the area. Subsequent exploitation by troops led to the recovery of terrorist corpses, further confirming the casualties inflicted on the terrorists during the encounter.

“As the terrorists withdrew towards Cross Kauwa on motorcycles, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was promptly coordinated to interdict their movement. Despite challenging weather conditions, the Air Component successfully engaged terrorists taking cover under trees, neutralising an estimated 10 terrorists.

“Thereafter, the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets tracked about 20 motorcycles conveying fleeing terrorists towards the Tunbuns/Kangarwa axis.

“The intelligence enabled the Air Component to conduct a follow-up precision strike, neutralising an additional 15 terrorists and destroying 10 motorcycles, thereby further degrading the terrorists’ mobility and fighting capability.

“During subsequent exploitation operations, ground troops recovered two motorcycles, neutralised an additional terrorist and recovered assorted ammunition and other items.”

The statement said the coordinated ground and air action effectively disrupted the attack, interdicted the terrorists’ withdrawal and further degraded their ability to regroup or conduct sustained operations within the area.

“Following the engagement, troops were immediately replenished by air with essential combat enablers to sustain operational effectiveness and maintain pressure on the terrorists. Four personnel sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the engagement. The wounded personnel were promptly evacuated by air for further medical attention and are confirmed to be in stable condition.

“Troops have since commenced reorganisation and extensive exploitation of the area, while battle damage assessment and further evaluation of the encounter are ongoing.

“The successful defence of Kukawa once again demonstrates Operation Hadin Kai’s capacity to detect, contain and decisively respond to terrorist threats through the effective integration of ground forces, air assets and intelligence capabilities. It also underscores the resilience, courage and professionalism of troops operating across the theatre,” he said.

The Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, he said, remains resolute in sustaining offensive operations, intelligence-led surveillance, and coordinated ground and air actions to systematically degrade terrorist capabilities, deny them freedom of action and protect communities across the North-east.