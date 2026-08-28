Breaking: NPC National Chair, Aminu Yussuf, is Dead

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Chairman of the National Population Commission. Dr Aminu Yussuf, is dead

Yussuf, an indigene of Niger state, died in Abuja early Friday after a brief illness.

His Principal Private Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Sulaiman, confirmed his death to THISDAY in a telephone conversation.

He was aged 66 years.

Yussuf was only recently appointed the NPC National Chairman by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Born in Wushishi town of Niger state, the deceased was a prominent political figure in the politics of Niger state, serving as local government chairman and State Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party.

His remains are expected to be interred in Minna, Niger state capital, after Islamic funeral prayers at the Minna Central Mosque.

Details later