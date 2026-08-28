Gov Mutfwang Mourns Dotun Oladipo

Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Oladipo family and the Nigerian media industry following the passing of the Publisher of Eagle Online Newspaper and veteran journalist, Dotun Oladipo,.



In a condolence message, Governor Mutfwang described the late Oladipo as an ace journalist and a towering figure in the media industry, whose immense contributions to journalism helped shape public discourse, promote democracy and good governance, and project a positive image of Nigeria before the international community.



A statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs Governor, Gyang Bere, said rhe governor commended his decades-long career in journalism, marked by professionalism, intellectual depth, integrity and an unwavering commitment to ethical journalism.



He noted that Oladipo’s dedication to mentoring and nurturing younger professionals contributed significantly to building a new generation of journalists equipped with the knowledge, skills and values required to serve the nation creditably.



Governor Mutfwang recalled with nostalgia his encounter with Oladipo during one of the visits of the Nigerian Guild of Editors to Plateau State for its Annual General Meeting, describing the memory as a cherished one and expressed deep sorrow over his passing.



Governor Mutfwang said the demise of Oladipo, a newspaper editor and later Publisher of the Eagles Online platform, was not only a monumental loss to his immediate family, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the journalism profession, but also a profound loss to the entire media community and the nation, considering his remarkable contributions to journalism and national development.



“On behalf of his family, the Government and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Oladipo family, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, and the entire media community over the painful loss,” the governor said.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort the family, colleagues, and all those mourning his passing.