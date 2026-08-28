NDLEA Moves to Standardise Drug Rehabilitation, Trains Over 100 Counsellors Nationwide

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has commenced a nationwide capacity-building programme for its counsellors as part of efforts to standardise treatment and rehabilitation services for people affected by substance use disorders.

The first phase of the training, being held at the NDLEA Academy in Jos, Plateau State, has brought together more than 100 counsellors drawn from the agency’s formations across the country.

The exercise, coordinated by the Directorate of Counselling, Treatment and Rehabilitation (DCTR), is the first agency-driven training of its kind for NDLEA counsellors in several years.

Speaking at the commencement of the programme on Friday, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said the initiative was designed to strengthen the agency’s rehabilitation pillar and ensure that clients receive evidence-based and quality interventions.

Marwa, who was represented by the Director, Counselling, Treatment and Rehabilitation, Bashir Ibrahim, said the evolving nature of substance abuse required counsellors to continually update their knowledge and therapeutic skills.

He said the programme would harmonise counselling and rehabilitation practices across NDLEA facilities nationwide by introducing uniform operational protocols and improving clinical competencies.

According to him, the training will also equip counsellors to better respond to emerging psychoactive substances and cases involving co-occurring mental health disorders, while ensuring that the agency’s practices conform to national and international standards.

Marwa listed other objectives of the programme as strengthening professional ethics, confidentiality and quality assurance; improving data management for evidence-based policymaking; promoting continuous professional development through peer review and clinical supervision; and reducing inconsistencies in service delivery.

He said the initiative was also aimed at improving rehabilitation outcomes and reinforcing the integrity of Nigeria’s drug treatment and rehabilitation system.

“The training is critical to revitalising staff morale and equipping officers with modern therapeutic tools to tackle the evolving complexities of substance use disorders,” he said.

The NDLEA boss stated that the agency would continue to invest in the professional development of its personnel as part of its comprehensive strategy for reducing both the supply and demand for illicit drugs in Nigeria.

He said strengthening the counselling workforce remained essential to achieving sustainable outcomes in the agency’s drug demand reduction efforts.

Marwa added that the agency would continue to entrench global best practices in its interventions, with a view to ensuring that rehabilitation services provided in its facilities meet acceptable professional and clinical standards.