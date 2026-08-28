FTSE Russell Reclassification Creates Opportunity to Deepen Nigeria’s Capital Market

The confirmation of Nigeria’s return to FTSE Russell’s Frontier Market universe creates an opportunity to deepen the country’s capital market, broaden international participation and mobilise more long-term capital for Nigerian businesses, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, has said.

FTSE Russell confirmed on Thursday, August 27, 2026, that Nigeria’s reclassification from Unclassified to Frontier Market status will proceed from the market open on Monday, September 21, 2026. The confirmation follows an additional assessment of Nigeria’s transition from a T+2 to T+1 settlement cycle, after market participants raised concerns that the change could effectively result in a de facto prefunding requirement for international institutional investors.

Following engagement with Nigerian market authorities and feedback from the FTSE Equity Country Classification Advisory Committee, FTSE Russell confirmed that no material settlement, operational or funding issues had been observed since the implementation of T+1.

For Popoola, the significance of the decision extends beyond Nigeria’s return to an international market classification. He said the priority now is to translate renewed global visibility into deeper participation, stronger liquidity and greater capital formation.

“This is an important moment for Nigeria’s capital market. But the real significance of returning to Frontier Market status is the opportunity it creates for the next phase of our market’s development. We have to turn greater international visibility into broader participation, deeper liquidity and more capital for Nigerian businesses. That is the opportunity before us.”

Nigeria’s reclassification follows a process that began in October 2025, when FTSE Russell placed the country on its Watch List for potential reclassification, following improvements in foreign exchange liquidity, capital repatriation and market accessibility.

The subsequent transition to T+1 settlement on 1 June 2026 brought additional scrutiny from international investors and market participants. NGX Group, alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), engaged FTSE Russell, global custodians and institutional investors to address questions around the new settlement framework.

In July, an NGX Group delegation engaged directly with FTSE Russell, global custodians and institutional investors, presenting evidence on the operation of T+1 and outlining efforts to keep Nigeria’s market infrastructure aligned with international best practice.

FTSE’s confirmation that no material settlement, operational or funding issues had emerged since the implementation of T+1 provides an important validation of the market’s operational resilience.

The Federal Government has also described the reclassification as a milestone in Nigeria’s capital-market development. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the decision validates the country’s reform trajectory and provides a foundation for the next phase of development, with the ambition of building a market capable of progressing to Emerging Market status. The Federal Ministry of Finance also recognised NGX Group, the SEC, the CBN, the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and other stakeholders for their contributions to the outcome.

Popoola said NGX continues to focus on building a market that is increasingly competitive globally and more relevant to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Our ambition is to build a market that is increasingly competitive globally and more relevant to Nigeria’s economic growth. We are encouraged by the continued support of the Federal Government, SEC and the commitment of stakeholders across the market as we work towards that ambition.”

The development comes amid broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s capital market and its role in mobilising long-term capital. On August 6, 2026, the NGX Group Board met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to discuss developments and reforms across the capital market and its role in supporting Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

Nigeria’s return to Frontier Market status also follows S&P Dow Jones Indices’ placement of the country on its Watch List for potential reclassification to Frontier Market status as part of its 2027 Country Classification Annual Review.

The next milestone will be the publication of the FTSE Frontier Index Series annual indicative review files for September 2026, reflecting Nigeria’s reclassification, beginning on September 2, 2026. The reclassification will take effect from the market open on September 21, 2026.

For Popoola, the task now is clear: to use Nigeria’s renewed international visibility to build a deeper, more liquid and globally competitive capital market capable of providing the capital needed to support sustainable economic growth.