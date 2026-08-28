Two Kwara Assembly Members Quit APC

Two serving members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Olushola Odetundun and Hon. Saba Yisa Gideon, have resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), deepening the wave of defections from the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Odetundun, who represents Irepodun Constituency, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Ajasse Ward II in Irepodun Local Government Area.

The lawmaker said his decision followed extensive consultations with political stakeholders, supporters, associates and constituents, as well as reflections on recent political developments in the state.

He said the decision to realign politically would not affect his commitment to effective representation, grassroots development and the welfare of his constituents.

Similarly, Gideon, who represents Edu State Constituency and chairs the House Committee on Livestock, resigned from the APC in a letter dated August 19 and addressed to the party chairman in Tsaragi Ward 3, Edu Local Government Area.

Gideon cited concerns over internal democracy, fairness and inclusiveness within the APC, saying his decision followed consultations with constituents and key stakeholders.

The exits of the two lawmakers add to the growing political realignment in Kwara following the resignation of Senator Saliu Mustapha, the Senator representing Kwara Central, who has since emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the senatorial district.

Mustapha’s departure has been followed by the exit of several APC members and political stakeholders across the state.

The latest resignations also come barely a day after thousands of political supporters and stakeholders gathered in Ilorin for a major political event where defectors from different political tendencies were unveiled and mobilised as grassroots canvassers ahead of the 2027 elections.

Neither Odetundun nor Gideon disclosed his next political destination in the resignation letters.