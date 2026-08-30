Late Lawal’s Son Backs Tinubu, AbdulRazaq

The son of former Kwara State Governor, Muhammad Alabi Lawal and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, has declared his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging aggrieved members to return to the party.

Lawal spoke on Saturday in Ilorin during an event where he formally declared support for President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, APC’s 2027 governorship candidate, Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi, and all the party’s candidates.

He said the APC remained his political home, adding that some politicians who had left the party should consider returning and work together for its success in the 2027 elections.

“Some of them left. Where they left for, we should remind ourselves. When it is not your turn yet, it is not your turn,” Lawal said.

ReplyReply allForward

Add reaction