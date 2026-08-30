DSS Directs Counsel to Suspend Sowore’s Cybercrime Prosecution Until After 2027 Election

The Department of State Services (DSS) has directed its private counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, to take steps to seek an adjournment of the alleged cyber-bullying case against African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, until after the 2027 presidential election.

The next presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The DSS had approached the court seeking a determination on whether Sowore’s August 25, 2025 posts on his X handle and Facebook page, in which he referred to President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal,” amounted to cyber-bullying.

The secret police also directed that cases involving contestants for other elective positions should be reviewed accordingly.

The DSS said the case involving Sowore was intended to obtain judicial interpretation on the propriety of arbitrarily referring to President Tinubu, or any other individual, as a criminal.

It said the case was similar to its approach to the court seeking a ruling on the legality of Professor Pat Utomi’s “Shadow Government.”

In a September 6, 2025 letter to the chairman of Meta Corp, the DSS stated that, in addition to protecting the President from physical threats, it was also empowered by law to protect him from psychological attacks.

Following Sowore’s posts, the DSS gave him seven days to remove them. However, after the expiration of the ultimatum, Sowore reportedly refused to take down the posts.

The DSS subsequently approached the court for adjudication on September 16, 2025, without inviting or arresting the politician.

A source close to the DSS counsel disclosed that the Director-General of the agency, Mr Tosin Ajayi, met with the senior lawyer and top officials of the DSS legal directorate on August 20, a day after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially lifted the ban on campaigns.

According to the source, the meeting was convened to consider pausing the case to enable Sowore to fully exercise his right to contest the forthcoming presidential election.

“The DSS boss reportedly told the Senior Advocate and his directorate of legal services that, with the commencement of presidential campaigns, it would only be fair to pause the court case in order to enable Sowore fully participate in the upcoming elections without let or hindrance,” disclosed the source.

He added, “The DSS boss told the lawyers that, since the matter had been in court for nearly a year, suspending it for another few months wouldn’t make much difference.”

The source further disclosed that the DSS’s position on suspending the case involving Sowore is expected to be formally communicated to the Federal High Court from Monday, September 14, 2026.

The court is expected to resume normal sittings on that date following the annual judicial vacation.

The proposed suspension would allow Sowore to participate in the 2027 presidential election without the pending case, according to the source.

When contacted, A.T. Kehinde, SAN, confirmed the position above, reiterating that it is consistent with the civilised approach of the current Director-General of the DSS, who, he said, is committed to ensuring a level playing field and equal opportunity for all.

“We will seek the indulgence of the court for the adjournment,” he said.