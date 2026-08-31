Elevation Church Targets Over 5,000 for  Singles ‘Hangout’

More than 5,000 singles and young adults are expected to participate in The Hangout 2026, a multi-city singles event organised by LifePointe and Surge, youth expressions of The Elevation Church.

The organisers said the event is designed for singles and young adults aged 20 to 45, providing opportunities to build relationships, network and engage in conversations on faith, personal development and relationships.

Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, said the event is designed to give young adults an environment to build genuine relationships.

“The Hangout is designed to be more than an event. It is a welcoming space where people can have fun, connect authentically, learn, grow, and build meaningful relationships,” Akinlabi said.

He added that the 2026 edition would bring back the joy and simplicity of shared experiences while creating opportunities for deeper and more intentional connections.

Themed ‘Hangout Retro: Back to the Fun. Forward in Connection,’ the event will hold in Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta on September 5, while Abuja will host its edition on September 12.

A statrment by the organisers added that the initiative will feature relationship conversations, networking, music, worship, games and entertainment, with appearances and sessions from Akinlabi, Bola Akinlabi, Phillip Olubakin, Laju Iren, Emmanuella Mike-Bamiloye, Seun Afolayan and Stan and Blessing Nze.

Musical performers listed for the event include An Endless Ocean, Gospel Force, Temple Nation, DJ Horphuray and DJ Sammy.

“A key feature of the event will be ‘Our Father’s Compound’, where participants will take part in retro childhood games including Suwe, Tinko Tinko, Who Is in the Garden, Table Ball, Skipping, Whot, Ludo and Ayo,” Akinlabi added.

The church also announced that ‘Find Your Voice 2.0 Lagos’ will hold on October 1 at Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki, Lagos, as part of efforts to empower young people in business and other areas of professional growth.