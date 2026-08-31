Emir of Argungu Endorses  Idris for Second Term

Onuminya Innocent

The Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, has formally endorsed the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, for a second term in office, describing his administration as people-oriented and development-driven.

The royal father, who doubles as the vice chairman of the Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, gave the endorsement last Saturday during a courtesy visit by the Kebbi State Governor’s Media Team to his palace in Argungu. The team is currently on a nationwide tour to showcase the achievements of the Idris administration.

While acknowledging that traditional rulers are apolitical by virtue of their status, Emir Mera said it has become necessary to recognize and appreciate leaders who are delivering tangible results to their people.

“Sustainable development in a democratic dispensation can only be achieved if a track record of selfless service is used as a yardstick for electing political leaders,” the Emir declared.

He continued: “In fairness and sentiment apart, our governor is on course considering the unprecedented development being witnessed in the state across infrastructure, education, security, and economic empowerment programmes.

“Based on this visibly demonstrated commitment, the governor deserves a second term for continuity,” Emir Mera added, praying that God would continue to guide the governor in his service to Kebbi people.

The monarch also commended the foresight behind the Governor’s Media Team tour, stressing that consistent public enlightenment is vital to keeping citizens abreast of government strides. “Blowing your trumpet must be consistent for public awareness,” he told the delegation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, who led the team, said the visit was to pay homage and seek royal blessings in the effort to project the performance of Governor Nasir Idris and sustain development in the state.

The emir offered prayers for the success of the media tour, and urged the team to maintain the tempo in projecting government policies and programmes.

Governor Idris, who holds the traditional title of Kauran Gwandu and JIGON Kabin Argungu, has in recent weeks received similar endorsements from stakeholders across the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, recently described the establishment of the Governor’s Media Team as “a well-thought-out strategy, first of its kind among the states in the country.” During the Argungu visit, the team also interfaced with social media practitioners from Arewa, Dandi, Augie, and Argungu Local Government Areas.