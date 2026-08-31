Over 60,000 Bauchi  PDP Supporters Defect to PRP, Back Shehu Buba

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Over 60,000 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State have defected to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), citing frustration with the PDP-led administration in the state.

The defectors, under the aegis of the Hon. Umar Farouk Adam Support Group, who gathered at the MHWUN Complex in Bauchi at the weekend to announce their switch, pledged support for Senator Shehu Buba Umar.

Speaking at the event, the group’s leader, Hon. Umar Farouk, claimed that their decision was informed by unfulfilled campaign promises, inadequate empowerment programmes, and the neglect of youths and communities by the previous government.

Farouk said: “We are moving to a platform that we believe will offer better representation and real opportunities for our people. Senator Shehu Buba has demonstrated commitment to grassroots welfare through direct interventions and consistent engagement with communities. That is why we trust his leadership.”

Buba, the PRP gubernatorial candidate and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, was represented by his deputy, Hon. Tijjani Aliyu Madangala, who is the Majority Leader of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Welcoming the defectors, Madangala described the development as a timely sign of victory for the PRP ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Their defection shows that the people are ready for a change in the political landscape of Bauchi State.

“We assure you of equal treatment like every other member of the PRP. We will work together for the success of the party in the 2027 presidential and governorship elections,” he stated.

Political leaders at the event also charged youths to look beyond partisan politics for livelihood. They urged the young people to acquire vocational skills, pursue education and establish businesses to attain economic independence.

The mass defection is expected to trigger further realignments in the state as political parties intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 polls. The event ended with the formal declaration and reception of the defectors into the PRP.