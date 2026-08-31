PDP Condemns Imposition of Exorbitant Charges on Political Campaign Advertising Permits in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the purported imposition of ‘exorbitant’ charges placed on political campaigns advertising permits for political parties in the state.

The party described the levies as illegally excessive, unjustifiable and capable of creating a financial barrier against opposition parties and their candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Recall that, at the stakeholders’ engagement on political advertising and campaign communications organised in Ilorin by KWASAA recently, a fee schedule was presented under which presidential candidates are expected to pay N100 million, governorship candidates N50 million, senatorial candidates N30 million, House of Representatives candidates N10 million, and House of Assembly candidates N2 million for campaign advertising permits.

However, the PDP, in a statement issued yesterday signed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the PDP said the party or any of its candidates would not submit to any charge that is arbitrary, unlawful or unsupported by a valid and properly disclosed legal instrument.

The PDP said that it would only comply with legitimate requirements governing lawful, decent, orderly and responsible political communication but will not surrender to an unjustifiable financial burden imposed by an outgoing Governor AbdulRazaq-led administration.

The party stated that it recognised and respected regulatory responsibilities to regulate outdoor structures, issue permits, control the size, number and location of outdoor advertising structures, regulate posters and political signs, protect public safety, but the regulatory body should not create hazards or obstruct public infrastructure.vg

The PDP added: “However, the existence of regulatory powers does not give public institutions an unlimited licence to impose arbitrary financial burdens on citizens and political candidates.

“Indeed, while the Kwara State law provides for tariffs and fees, we ask KWASA what is the legal and administrative basis for these particular exorbitant amounts, who approved them, how were they calculated, and what service will KWASA provide for our party to justify the collection of millions of naira?”

The party noted further that: “As a party, we’ve also examined the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, particularly the provisions governing political campaigns and media access.

“The Act requires political parties and candidates to campaign in accordance with applicable rules, while expressly providing that state apparatus, including the media, must not be employed to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate.

“Our party believes that the new KWASA policy, if implemented in its present form, could have the practical effect of turning political communication into an exclusive preserve of the ruling party, and this will be fatally unhealthy for our democracy.

“The KWASAA policy gives the impression of a government uncomfortable with the growing strength of opposition voices ahead of 2027.

“The attempt to place a huge financial price tag on campaign visibility, particularly at a time when the PDP is securing the trust of the Kwara populace, raises legitimate questions about whether public institutions are being deployed to achieve political objectives. We will resist any such attempt through every lawful and democratic means available to us.”