Shettima: Nigeria’ll No Longer Tolerate Dehumanisation of Its Citizens 

* Says South Africans must rethink xenophobic, afrophobic attacks

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday declared that Nigeria will no longer tolerate the dehumanisation or mistreatment of its citizens across the globe.

He also restated Nigeria’s strong opposition to xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

This is just as the Vice President departed Luanda, Angola, for Nigeria after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Speaking to newsmen in Luanda shortly before his departure, Shettima said: “The government and people of Nigeria will no longer countenance a situation whereby our people are dehumanised and put into very, very unacceptable situations.

“But we believe in having very robust conversations with our South African brothers. We don’t want to overheat the polity, but once in a while, you have to make it very clear, vehemently clear, that certain situations are unacceptable, and we’ll work things out.”

According to the vice-president, Nigeria remains committed to resolving concerns with South Africa through dialogue and peaceful engagement but would continue to make its position clear whenever the dignity and safety of Nigerians are threatened.

“Those whose palm kernels were cracked by benevolent spirits should learn to be humble. We were part of the struggle for the liberation of our brothers and sisters in Southern Africa, and we feel personally pained that our people have been picked up for humiliation,” Shettima said.

The vice-president, while condemning the xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks, urged South African authorities to protect lives and uphold human dignity in the enforcement of the country’s immigration policies.

Shettima had since departed Luanda for Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.