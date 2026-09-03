Bayelsa APC Won’t Collapse Because of Sylva’s Resignation, Says Ex-Spokesperson

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, has said the recent resignation of a former Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, from the party in Bayelsa State would not lead to its collapse.

Sylva, had Monday announced his resignation from the ruling party, alleging that APC had derailed from the ideals upon which the APC was founded.

The former minister is currently under probe for allegedly sponsoring a coup against President Bola Tinubu, and also wanted for fraud running into millions of dollars.

Nabena, in a statement, declared that the party was still intact in Bayelsa State and would win elections at all levels in 2037.

He maintained that APC was still very strong, united and a force to reckon with in the future elections in Bayelsa.

He added that other stakeholders had resolved to stay back in APC to work for the success of the party, deliver President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the state, and work hard to deliver all the candidates of the party in the coming elections.

“My Dear Leader, His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva, We received with deep reflection the news of your resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) via your letter dated 31st August, 2026.

“As one who joined others to build the APC with sweat and resources, your decision after wide consultation with family, associates and supporters is a painful but principled one.

“You have stated clearly that you could no longer remain in a party whose leaders believe that ‘all is fair in politics’ and that the ideals upon which the APC was founded have been ‘thoroughly and unrecognisably thwarted’.

“I respect your courage to take this risk and history will vindicate men of conviction.

“While we wish you well in your political journey outside the APC, majority of us in Bayelsa APC family (90 Per Cent) feel contrary to your decision and we make bold to say we will remain in APC where we have invested, sacrificed and built solid political structure, and we will work hard to deliver all our candidates – from Mr. President’s re-election bid in 2027, to all other candidates,” Nabena noted.