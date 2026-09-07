Dangote Refinery Launches Landmark N2.2trn IPO, Targets 10m Shareholders

In what promises to be a defining moment in Africa’s capital market, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited formally began the process of launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the signing ceremony for the offer of 4.1 billion ordinary shares, which is expected to open the doors of ownership in Africa’s largest single-train refinery to unprecedented 10 million subscribers.

Industry stakeholders have described the offer as potentially the largest retail investment drive ever undertaken on the continent, positioning it as a watershed moment for both Nigeria’s capital market and Africa’s industrial landscape.

Beyond raising capital, the IPO is expected to broaden participation in one of the continent’s most strategic energy assets, deepen market liquidity, and create a new generation of shareholders in a business widely regarded as a catalyst for Africa’s energy security and economic transformation.

At the grand signing ceremony held in Lagos on Monday, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who formally unveiled the public offering alongside transaction advisers and key stakeholders involved in the pan-African share sale said the IPO seeks to raise approximately N2.2 trillion, making it one of the most ambitious capital-raising exercises ever undertaken by a private enterprise in Africa.

Addressing the audience at the event which comprises Bank Chief Executives, Captains of Industry as well as Financial Services advisors, Dangote disclosed that the minimum subscription has been set at 10 ordinary shares, representing an entry investment of N5,250 noting that the offer was strategically designed to enable broad-based participation by retail and institutional investors while deepening public ownership of one of Africa’s most transformative industrial assets.

According to him the Share offer is not just about raising money but also carry along all Nigerians with drivers, cleaners, housemaids and the likes having the opportunity to be part owner of the refinery

Said he: This IPO is not only about raising capital; it is about democratizing wealth creation, broadening participation in Africa’s industrial future and giving millions of investors the opportunity to own a stake in a world-class enterprise, it’s a legacy we are laying down, nobody will live forever”

L-R: Group Vice President, Oil & Gas and Fertiliser, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin; Company Secretary, Dangote Petroleun Refinery & Petrochemicals, Christian Meseko; President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote; Group Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Vetiva Capital Management Limited, Chuka Eseka and CEO, Dangote Petroleun Refinery & Petrochemicals, David Bird; at the signing ceremony of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Lagos on Monday

In his remark, Group Managing Director of Vetiva Advisory Services Limited, the Lead Issuing House and coordinator of the transaction, Chuka Eseka, explained that the launch follows the recent approval granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), paving the way for the offering of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 per share.

The landmark public offer places a valuation of close to $50 billion on Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and is expected to provide the capital required to finance the expansion of the refinery’s production capacity from 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day. Situated on a sprawling 6,180-acre complex in the Lekki Free Zone, the refinery is reputed as the largest single-train refinery in the world.

Analysts say the eventual listing of the refinery on the Nigerian Exchange later this year could significantly reshape the country’s capital market landscape, potentially increasing the exchange’s total market capitalization by more than one-third.

Investor appetite for the refinery has been evident in recent months. In July, the company raised $2.5 billion through a private placement targeted at institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, with demand exceeding the offer size by 270 per cent. Market observers believe substantial unmet demand from that exercise could flow into the public offering.

Interests in the share sale had been building long before the SEC granted formal approval. The refinery’s investment appeal continues to attract attention even beyond Nigeria’s borders.

The public offer, scheduled to open on September 14, is expected to benefit from improving investor sentiment towards Nigeria following the country’s reinstatement to Frontier Market status by FTSE Russell. The development is anticipated to enhance foreign portfolio inflows and strengthen international investor participation in the capital market.

Market experts believe the success of the Dangote Refinery IPO could establish a new benchmark for large-scale public offerings in Africa, while encouraging other major Nigerian enterprises to access long-term capital through public listings. into a limited liability company.

Managing Director of Dangote Petroleum Refinery explained since the commencement of production in January 2024, Dangote Refinery has rapidly emerged as a key player in the global energy market expressing excitement that the facility last June, surpassed the United States to become the largest external supplier of jet fuel to Europe, a position it maintained in July, further underscoring its growing influence in international petroleum trade.