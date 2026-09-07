Tompolo Donates Campaign Vehicles to Tinubu’s Support Group in Katsina

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has donated no fewer than 34 campaign vehicles to the Tinubu Support Group in Katsina State.

Tompolo made the donation during the official unveiling of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Katsina, describing the initiative as part of efforts to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Tompolo, the founder and convener of the movement, said he chose Katsina as the first state in northern Nigeria to unveil the initiative. He explained that 34 local government coordinators were inaugurated, with campaign vehicles presented to them at the People’s Square in Katsina.

Represented at the flag-off and inauguration by High Chief Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, Tompolo said the relationship between President Tinubu and Katsina was founded on trust, confidence and inclusion. He urged members of the movement to take the message of the Tinubu administration to the grassroots through door-to-door engagements in wards, communities, markets and households.

Also speaking at the event, Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, assured President Tinubu of the state’s support for his re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Radda described Katsina as a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that all elected political office holders in the state belong to the party and that its structure remains united across the 34 local government areas.

“Katsina State is an APC state. Every elected person in Katsina State is a member of the All Progressives Congress, and I want to assure you that Katsina State has a special attachment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Radda said.

He traced the relationship between Tinubu and Katsina to longstanding ties with prominent northern political leaders, recalling Tinubu’s role in the political process that culminated in the emergence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Radda also commended Tompolo for choosing Katsina as the first northern state to launch the movement, citing the historical relationship between northern Nigeria and the Niger Delta, including the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Similarly, the Katsina State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Movement and former Deputy Governor, Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, said the state had historically played a significant role in Nigeria’s political development.