Transcorp Power Plc Appoints Maryam Bala Shehu to Its Board of Directors

Transcorp Power Plc, one of the power subsidiaries of Africa’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced the appointment of Mrs Maryam Bala Shehu as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company, with effect from September 1, 2026.

This appointment will be ratified at the next Annual General Meeting. Mrs. Shehu is a senior executive, governance professional, and board leader with nearly three decades of experience in the energy sector, including over two decades in senior leadership roles within TotalEnergies S.A. E&P subsidiaries in Nigeria and a secondment to Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

Her career at TotalEnergies spanned leadership roles across finance, economics, gas commercial operations, and enterprise administration, culminating in appointments as General Manager, Deepwater Administration and Deputy General Manager, Gas Commercial. Mrs. Shehu brings board and governance experience gained through service as Board Member and Alternate Board Member of the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), alongside finance and audit oversight exposure through advisory committee roles within the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Group and Brass LNG entities.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), the Energy Institute, United Kingdom (FEI), and the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (FICMC), Mrs. Shehu is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD), the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), and the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD). She holds an MBA from IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Spain, in partnership with Lagos Business School (LBS), Nigeria, and a B.Sc. (Hons) in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

She has completed executive and postgraduate programmes at Stanford University and Middlesex University, and is currently pursuing ESG certification through Boardroom Africa. Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, Chairman of the Board of Transcorp Power Plc, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Shehu to the Board of Transcorp Power Plc. She joins us with nearly three decades of experience at the highest levels of Nigeria’s energy sector, and a strong record in governance, commercial negotiation, and stakeholder engagement. We are confident that her counsel will prove invaluable as we continue to expand our generation capacity and create sustainable value for our shareholders.” This appointment reinforces the Board’s commitment to deepening its governance, energy sector, and commercial expertise, driving sustainable value for its shareholders as the Company consolidates its position as one of Nigeria’s principal power generation companies.