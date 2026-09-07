Okosi, Akintunde-Johnson, Others Mourn Former Paramount International CEO Raffaele Annecchino

Raffaele Annecchino, former President and CEO of Paramount International, has died at 55, leaving behind a legacy that colleagues say was defined as much by his humanity as by his contribution to the global media industry.

Widely respected for his strategic vision and entrepreneurial approach, Annecchino spent more than 25 years at Paramount/ViacomCBS, rising from an early commercial role in Madrid to lead the company’s international operations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

As CEO of Paramount International, he oversaw the company’s transition from traditional broadcasting to digital platforms, leading the international rollout of Paramount+, the global expansion of Pluto TV and the creation of the SkyShowtime joint venture with Comcast.

“Raffaele was a deeply valued colleague and a dear friend,” said Alex Okosi, former EVP, BET International and Paramount Africa. “He built lasting trust, inspired those around him to think bigger, and always made time to uplift people. His impact on the global media industry is undeniable, and his warmth, generosity and spirit will be just as enduring. He will be deeply missed.”

During his tenure, Annecchino built long-term partnerships with major players including Sky, Canal+, MultiChoice and Viaplay. He also oversaw the growth of networks including MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Channel 5 in the UK, while supporting production hubs across Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

His connection to Africa was particularly remembered by colleagues in Nigeria, who said he made the region feel integral to the company’s global operations.

“He guided the EMEA business through an extraordinarily difficult period, particularly during COVID, with exemplary leadership, empathy and humanity,” said Bada Akintunde-Johnson, former Country Manager, Paramount Africa, Nigeria.

“What I will especially remember was his genuine interest in Africa and the way he made those of us in the region’s executive leadership feel that our business, our people and our contributions truly mattered within the broader organisation.”

Solafunmi Oyeneye, former Senior Channels Manager, Paramount Africa, Nigeria, recalled a leader whose influence extended beyond the executive ranks.

“Raffaele was one of those leaders whose presence was genuinely felt. He had a deep love for Africa and carried that with him,” she said. “Even those of us several layers removed from him remember him with enormous warmth and affection. He was deeply respected, genuinely loved, and will be very fondly remembered.”

After leaving Paramount, Annecchino founded Blue Ocean Media Partners, a global consultancy focused on innovation, transformation and strategic growth.

“Raffaele had a profound impact on my career and on me personally. He saw potential in people and championed their growth,” said Fathima Beckmann, former SVP, Global Inclusion, Paramount International. “Raffaele was an extraordinary leader, visionary and ambitious, yet deeply human, generous with his encouragement and always willing to share his wisdom.”

For those who worked with him, Annecchino’s legacy extends beyond the businesses he helped build and the technological shifts he helped navigate. It lives in the people he encouraged, the relationships he forged, and the belief he instilled in colleagues that their work, wherever they were in the world, mattered.

He leaves behind a career that helped reshape international media at a time of profound change, and a personal legacy remembered with affection by colleagues across continents.