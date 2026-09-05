Atiku, Osinbajo, Mark, Others Attend Amaechi Mother’s Burial

*Wike, Fubara absent as Catholic bishop urges politicians to embrace peace

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Vice President and presidential candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, were among prominent political figures who converged on Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, for the burial of Dame Ezinne Orduah Amaechi, mother of former Minister of Transportation and ADC Vice Presidential candidate, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

Other dignitaries at the burial include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; former LP vice presidential candidate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed; former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Bello Adoke; former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Senator Ireti Kingibe; Senator Tunde Ogbeha; former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha; Great Ogboru; and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega.

Also at the burial were many serving and former senators, members of the House of Representatives, political parties’ candidates and other prominent Nigerians from across the country.

However, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, were absent at the ceremony.

At the time of the burial, Wike was attending a reception organised in his honour by the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area.

In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Patrick Eluke, urged politicians and public office holders to use their positions to promote peace, protect vulnerable citizens and pursue the common good.

Speaking on the theme, “Blessed Are the Peacemakers,” the cleric said elections should provide Nigerians with the opportunity to freely choose their leaders, rather than become occasions for division and destruction.

“Election is an opportunity for the people to choose who they want to lead them. Nigeria needs peace. We need leaders who can disagree but arrive at a point that will be beneficial to all,” he said.

He cautioned political leaders against using public office to destroy one another or their communities, particularly with the 2027 general elections approaching.

The bishop described the late Dame Amaechi as a generous, kind, loving and God-fearing woman who instilled strong Christian values in her children.

He added that death itself carries a message, urging the congregation to reflect on the transient nature of life.

In his vote of thanks, Amaechi expressed appreciation to friends, associates and political leaders who travelled from different parts of Nigeria and abroad to honour his late mother.

“Losing our mother has been very hard, and your words provided comfort,” he said.