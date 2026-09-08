2027: Bello Tasks Members of ‘Arewa for Asiwaju’ to Go on Integration of Grassroots

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Immediate past governor of Kogi State and now Deputy National Coordinator North Central for Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has charged all the members and leadership of the group to hit the ground running with an uncompromising focus on grassroots integration and broad-based political alignment for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Bello spoke on the sidelines of the group inaugural high-level strategic alignment session with 36 states coordinators and key regional stakeholders across the North Central geopolitical zone of the country.

In a statement by the A4A Kwara State Coordinator, Mallam Nurudeen Imam, the former governor emphasised that Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) was a noble idea whose time has come.

“The group stands as a vital vehicle for regional unity, political stability, and accelerated development under the current administration.”

To ensure the success of this mission, Bello promised to personally use his goodwill and long-standing relationship with governors across the North Central states to create a seamless synergy between state governments and the A4A structure.

“This high-level alignment will ensure that grassroots activities are fully synchronised with the political leadership of each state, guaranteeing institutional support and unified campaign directions,” he said.

He ommended the key pillars of the party and the administration for their steadfast leadership and support.

Bello praised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his visionary leadership, steadfast commitment to party discipline, and continuous efforts to keep the progressive family united.

Speaking on behalf of North Central Coordinators, the FCT A4A coordinator Alhaji Shittu Mohammed reaffirmed the region’s complete confidence in the dynamic leadership of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, commending his track record of mobilisation and unalloyed loyalty to party progress.