NISO Hosts Gombe Regulatory Commission, Pledges Synergy 

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has pledged to collaborate with the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC) to develop market frameworks aimed at improving electricity supply in Gombe State.

The commitment was made when the management of GOSERC visited NISO’s corporate headquarters in Utako, Abuja, with NISO’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bello Mohammed, describing Gombe as a commercial hub in the North-east.

Mohammed noted that the state offers significant opportunities for collaboration, particularly as it seeks to expand electricity supply to support economic activities.

He added that the state’s growing commercial activities and the industrial park being developed by the governor made improved electricity supply imperative.

“Gombe State is comparatively a hub for commercial activities within the North-east. The establishment of the industrial park by the governor is quite inspiring and warrants increased power supply to the state. What I can assure you is that NISO will support you 100 per cent in exploring how to improve electricity supply in the state,” he said.

Besides, Mohammed said NISO would work with GOSERC to develop a sound business model that would enable the state to access more electricity.

Earlier, the Chairman of GOSERC, Dr Usman Arabi, said the visit was aimed at exploring areas of collaboration that could help increase electricity supply to the state.

He said Gombe was currently receiving about 30MW, despite having the potential to receive as much as 200MW based on its energy requirements and capacity.

Also speaking, NISO’s Executive Director, Market Operations, Dr Edmond Eje, advised the state regulator to ensure that all licensed distribution companies operating in Gombe register with NISO as market participants, given their interface with the national grid.

In his remarks, NISO’s Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Mr Babajide Ibironke, assured GOSERC of the system operator’s continued cooperation and open-door policy.