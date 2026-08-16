Tony Elumelu’s Heirs Appoints Pastor Jerry Eze

Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of the Streams of Joy ministry and the NSPPD prayer platform, has stepped into a boardroom far from his pulpit. Heirs Life Assurance, a member of Tony Elumelu’s Heirs Holdings Group, has appointed him an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective August 10, 2026.

The appointment blends faith-based influence with corporate governance, aimed squarely at Nigeria’s insurance penetration rate, which remains below one per cent. Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Life Assurance, said Eze’s reach among Nigerians offers a route into deepening financial inclusion and public trust.

Insurance in Nigeria has long struggled against public scepticism, particularly around claims and payouts. A trusted religious figure, the company reasons, can shift that perception in ways conventional marketing has failed to achieve, especially among underserved communities that rarely engage with formal financial products.

Eze’s profile extends beyond the pulpit. Before his ministry gained national prominence, he worked in development communications with international bodies including the World Bank and the United Nations Population Fund, and holds degrees in History and International Relations as well as Business Administration.

That background positions him differently from clergy who typically sit on the boards of institutions their churches own. Pastor Eze holds no stake in Heirs Life Assurance; shareholders brought him in purely for oversight and strategic input.

Precedent exists elsewhere, namely: Reverend Leon Sullivan sitting on General Motors’ board in the 1970s and using the seat to help dismantle apartheid in South Africa. Another example is Lord Brian Griffiths, an Anglican priest, who later served as vice chairman of Goldman Sachs International.

In Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, an ordained pastor, chaired First Bank of Nigeria’s board while running her own furniture company.

For Heirs Life Assurance, a familiar, trusted voice may succeed where advertising campaigns have not. For Pastor Eze, the role adds a new dimension to a public life already spent moving between platforms, congregations and now, a boardroom table.