Dasuki Condemns Attack on Kebbe Town, Calls for More Proactive Security Measures

Deputy Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives and member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, has strongly condemned the attack on Kebbe town and surrounding villages in Sokoto State on Friday morning, which claimed the lives of four military officers and several civilians.

The bandits reportedly arrived in large numbers Friday morning and were said to have moved freely, keeping away mobile phones, food items and petrol.

Dasuki, in a statement Saturday, said, “his foremost priority as a representative is the protection of lives and property and ensuring that they are held sacred.”

He noted that a significant proportion of his Bills, Motions and other legislative interventions have focused on the persistent insecurity bedevilling the country.

“From Tambuwal to Kebbe, and other parts of Sokoto, we now live in a climate of fear and constant uncertainty. Our villages are being ravaged and pillaged by banditry day after day,” Dasuki said.

According to him, the situation is particularly disturbing in Kebbe, where farming and cattle rearing remain the major sources of livelihood for the people, both of which are becoming increasingly difficult and dangerous due to frequent attacks.

He therefore called on governments at all levels, from the Federal Government to the State and Local Governments, “to take more proactive and decisive measures to end this menace, particularly by deploying more troops and equipping them with modern weapons.”

Dasuki also pledged to continue discharging his responsibilities as a lawmaker by actively engaging with the military and other relevant security stakeholders to ensure that Kebbe and Tambuwal local governments receive the urgent attention and security priority they deserve.

He said his prayers were with the families of the slain military officers and civilians who lost their lives in the incident.

“I also extend my deepest condolences to the people of Kebbe metropolitan area, Umbutu, Barga, Gwandi, Zugu, and other affected communities,” he said.

Dasuki prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive the departed souls and grant them Paradise, while also granting their families and communities, the strength and patience to bear the loss.