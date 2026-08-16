Gov Fubara Inaugurates 10 Projects Across Rivers Monday 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will on Monday, begin the inauguration of 10 new major people-oriented projects across the state as part of his administration’s drive to accelerate infrastructure development and improve the wellbeing of residents.

Briefing journalists at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Dagogo Wokoma, disclosed that the inauguration will end on August 31, 2026.

Wokoma, who explained that the projects include major roads, healthcare facilities, educational infrastructure and other critical public assets, said the inauguration will begin with the Buguma-Degema-Abonnema Road, which traverses Asari-Toru, Degema and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas.

He said on Tuesday, the Egwi-Afara-Mba Road in Etche Local Government Area will be inaugurated, while the Omademe Internal Roads in Omademe, Ikwerre Local Government Area, will be inaugurated on Thursday, followed by the New Air Force Base Runway in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Other projects ready for inauguration, according to him, are the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Dual Carriageway, which links Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas, and Captain Elechi Polytechnic Entrepreneurship Centre and Engineering Faculty Building at Rumuola, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Also in the inauguration list is the Agba Ndele Road and Bridge in Ndele, Emohua Local Government Area, the New Zonal Hospital, Omoku, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital and New General Hospital at Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor, and the Bonny National Grammar School in Bonny Local Government Area on August 31st.

Wokoma described the projects as “tangible evidence” of Governor Fubara’s commitment to transforming communities and addressing the developmental needs of Rivers residents.

He said the projects demonstrated the administration’s determination to ensure that governance translated into “meaningful and measurable benefits” for citizens across the state’s 23 local government areas.

The SSG also acknowledged the contributions of government officials, contractors, host communities and other stakeholders to the completion of the projects.

He urged Rivers residents to participate in the inauguration and continue supporting the administration’s agenda for peace, development, progress and prosperity.

“Together, we will continue to build a Rivers State where development reaches every community and every citizen has the opportunity to thrive,” Wokoma said.