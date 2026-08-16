Reproduce Osun Governorship Poll Template in 2027, Yiaga Africa Tasks INEC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman, 2026 Osun Election Observation Mission of Yiaga Africa, Dr. Asmau Maikudi, on Sunday tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reproduce the success of the recently concluded gubernatorial election in the state during the 2027 general electios.

She noted that the electoral umpire had demonstrated that it can meet a high operational standard, apply the Electoral Act 2026 and transmit results transparently when the election is well resourced and closely watched.

Maikudi, who gave the charge while presenting post-election report of the group backed by European Union (EU), underscored the need for INEC to replicate its success in August 15 exercise across 176,000 polling units and 36 states in 2027.

“The task for INEC is therefore to convert the lessons from Osun into institutional standards. That means strengthening quality assurance for sensitive materials; resolving inconsistencies in voter data; standardizing implementation of downloadable PVCs and other provisions of the Electoral Act 2026,” she said.

She called for improved transparency of INEC Results Viewing (IREV) portal and institutionalizing prompt public communication whenever technological or operational failures occur.

Maikudi also challenged security agencies to sustain neutrality while significantly strengthening enforcement against vote buying, intimidation, and electoral violence.”

Outlining the group recommendation, she said “INEC should issue binding, uniform guidance to presiding officers on the acceptance of downloadable PVCs and usage for voter accreditation.

“They should conduct a comprehensive post-election technical audit of the BVAS devices to identify the causes of the failures and strengthen device testing, maintenance and rapid technical support to minimise disruptions to voter accreditation ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Other recommendations include publication of causes of BVAS authentication failures recorded during accreditation of voters together with the remedial measures to be applied in 2027.