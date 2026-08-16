Suphi’s ICT Centre’ ll Unlock Bauchi Youths’ Global Opportunities, Says Saraki

* PDP chairman hails 500-seater facility as factory for skills, innovation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Alhaji Usman Adamu Ahmed Suphi, for establishing a 500-seater Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre in Azare, saying the facility will equip youths with skills needed to compete in the global economy.

Saraki, who spoke on Sunday at the inauguration of the centre in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state, said the initiative represented a major investment in education, digital literacy and youth empowerment, particularly at a time Nigeria must urgently convert its large youth population into an economic advantage.

A statement in Abuja on Sunday explained that Saraki was represented by former PDP National Chairman, Abubakar Baraje.

The former Senate President said the centre would provide young people in Bauchi and the North-east with access to digital skills, innovation and employment opportunities.

He said the facility would serve purposes beyond preparation for computer-based examinations, stressing that it could become a platform for digital literacy, entrepreneurship, innovation and access to the global marketplace.

According to him, “The internet has provided a platform where you can sell your skills and products to the global market. This centre will provide the young people with the opportunity to acquire those skills.”

Saraki urged beneficiaries to take ownership of the facility, protect the equipment and maximise the opportunities it offers, while calling on its management to ensure proper maintenance for sustained impact.

He also commended Suphi and the Assufiyya Humanitarian Foundation for demonstrating that development should not be left to government alone, noting that philanthropic organisations, the private sector and civil society had important roles to play in complementing government efforts.

Saraki expressed confidence that the centre would positively transform the aspirations of youths in Azare, Bauchi State and the wider North-east.

Speaking at the event, Suphi described the facility as a “symbol of hope, opportunity and a commitment to investing in people”.

He disclosed that the centre could accommodate about 500 users, with each seat equipped with a brand-new laptop, Local Area Network (LAN) and other accessories required for computer-based testing.

He said the facility was designed to expose students and youths in Azare and neighbouring communities to digital technology and prepare them for computer-based examinations, professional certifications, emerging technology skills, employment and entrepreneurship.

Suphi said the Assufiyya Humanitarian Foundation would sustain and expand its interventions in education, healthcare, humanitarian assistance and youth development.

He urged governments, educational institutions, corporate organisations and development partners to support initiatives that would enable young Nigerians to realise their potential.

Also speaking, PDP factional National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, described the project as evidence of visionary leadership and a practical commitment to human capital development.

Mohammed said leadership was not merely about occupying political office or making promises, but about implementing concrete initiatives capable of improving people’s lives.

He said skills in software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, digital marketing and artificial intelligence could give young Nigerians access to global opportunities, remote employment and entrepreneurship.

The PDP chairman described the centre as a “factory for skills, an incubator for innovation, and a gateway” to opportunities for young people.

He added that increased digital literacy would help reduce youth unemployment and contribute to socio-economic development, while strengthening service delivery in sectors such as agriculture, education and healthcare.

Mohammed urged youths in Azare and Bauchi State to protect the facility and fully utilise the opportunities it provides.

Saraki subsequently inaugurated the centre and dedicated it to education, innovation, youth empowerment and service to humanity.

The event attracted political, traditional and religious leaders, government officials, business representatives, development partners and other dignitaries.