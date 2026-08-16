  • Sunday, 16th August, 2026

FCMB Raises FastCash Instant Loan Limit to N500,000

Business | 12 hours ago

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has increased the limit on its FastCash instant loan to N500,000, giving eligible customers greater access to funds for unexpected expenses and other short-term financial needs.

Available 24/7 through the FCMB Mobile App, FastCash provides eligible customers with quick access to credit without collateral, paperwork or a guarantor. Customers can apply digitally without visiting a branch. 

In a statement, the Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB, Tunji Lamidi, said the increased limit responds to customers’ need for convenient access to short-term financing.

He said, “Financial needs can arise without warning, and customers increasingly expect their bank to respond just as quickly. By increasing the FastCash limit to N500,000, we are giving eligible customers more room to meet short-term needs through channels they already use, without paperwork or a branch visit.”

Customers who have not fully utilised their maximum eligible loan amount can also apply for a FastCash top-up, subject to eligibility.

The FastCash upgrade forms part of FCMB’s drive to make everyday banking and credit easier to access digitally, giving customers greater flexibility to manage their finances through the FCMB Mobile App and USSD banking platform.

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