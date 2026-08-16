BBNaija S11: I Have No Friendship with Oyin, Says Mercedes

Following her eviction from the Big Brother Naija House, Mercedes, whose real name is Ijeoma Emi, has clarified her relationship with fellow housemate, Oyin. Mercedes, whose spat with Oyin during the second week of the show went viral on social media, said she never had a friendship with her fellow housemate.

“I don’t have a relationship with Oyin. She is a friend to my friend. We are not friends. I don’t know why people thought we had a friendship. There was none.”

The pole dancer also dismissed the suggestion that anything had worked against her during her time in the house, describing her participation in the reality show as a divine alignment.

“I’m a very spiritual person. I take this everywhere,” she said, pointing to the rosary dangling from her wrist.

…Big Brother Taught Me More Empathy

For Martins, who was evicted alongside Mercedes, staying in the Big Brother house taught him empathy.

“I see things differently,” he said. “Yes, it was a game, but the experiment taught me to have even more empathy. You have to give people grace to be themselves. You do not have to perceive everything as an attack. They might be, but at the end of the day, nothing is promised. I didn’t even know I was going to be out by now. That wasn’t the plan.”

If given another chance to return to the show, Martins said he would be more outspoken.