We Need Govt of Transformational Devt in Osun, Says APC National Secretary 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, joined the campaign train of the party across the Iwo/Ola-Oluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency to drum up support for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO).

Basiru charged the good people of Osun State to critically examine the enormous resources that have accrued to the state in almost four years vis-à-vis the projects being showcased as achievements by the present administration.

He made it clear that the people of Osun deserve value for every kobo that comes into the state.

According to him, “There is an urgent need to create more opportunities for our young people through sustainable job creation, skills development, support for entrepreneurship, and access to finance.”

He stressed that the future of Osun cannot be secure with token gestures, noting that “it requires deliberate policies that empower the youth to become productive contributors to our economy.”

He added, “The choice before us is simple: a government that merely celebrates projects or one that delivers transformational development. Together, let us support AMBO and the APC to build an Osun where prosperity is shared, opportunities are abundant, and every community feels the impact of good governance.”