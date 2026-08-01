University of Abuja Denies Claims of External Influence in Management Appointment

Raheem Akingbolu

The University of Abuja has dismissed allegations by an online publication that the appointment of a staff member to a senior management position was influenced by external forces.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, the university described the allegation as false, misleading, and completely without factual basis.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Management of the University of Abuja has been drawn to an online publication of Tuesday, July 28, 2026, alleging that the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, is influencing the appointment of a member of staff to a senior management position in the University.”

The university stressed that it is an autonomous institution governed by its enabling laws and established procedures.

“Accordingly, the recruitment of staff and appointments into management and other positions are conducted strictly in accordance with approved guidelines and due process,” the statement added.

The management further emphasized that appointments to managerial positions are determined solely by the university’s statutory procedures and are not influenced by external considerations.

It therefore urged members of the public to disregard what it described as “spurious allegations by faceless individuals designed to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the Honourable Minister.”

While acknowledging the Minister’s commitment to the development of Nigeria’s higher education sector, the university firmly rejected any suggestion that he had improperly interfered in its internal affairs.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that the university’s management remains focused on its mandate and will not be distracted by what it described as unfounded and speculative reports.