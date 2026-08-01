Alternative Bank Bags Two Awards for Inclusive Finance, Social Impact

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Two independent recognitions have highlighted The Alternative Bank’s growing role in advancing inclusive finance and social impact, recognising its efforts to expand economic opportunity while supporting communities that conventional systems often overlook.

The Alternative Bank received the Champion of Sustainable Development Award at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2026 Impact Capital Dinner in Lagos.

The bank was also honoured with the Distinguished Humanitarian Partnership Award by the National Association of Nigerian Visually Impaired Students (NANVIS), University of Lagos Chapter, during the association’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Although presented by different organisations, both awards recognised a common principle: that sustainable development depends not only on access to capital, but also on ensuring that more people can participate meaningfully in the economy regardless of their circumstances.

Speaking on the recognitions, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Lagos and South-west, said inclusive finance must remain central to long-term economic progress.

“Finance delivers its greatest value when it expands opportunity. Sustainable growth is achieved by supporting businesses, strengthening communities and ensuring more people have access to the tools they need to succeed, anything less leaves the job unfinished.”

The Champion of Sustainable Development Award was presented during the Africa Social Impact Summit Impact Capital Dinner, convened by Sterling One Foundation in partnership with UNFPA and with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

The event brought together business leaders, policymakers, development partners and investors to explore practical approaches to financing Africa’s development priorities.

The Distinguished Humanitarian Partnership Award recognised The Alternative Bank’s collaboration with organisations promoting disability inclusion, educational access and community development.

Solomon Okonkwo, Head of Corporate Social Investment, said meaningful inclusion requires sustained partnerships that remove barriers and create lasting opportunities.

“Inclusion becomes meaningful when people can learn, work and contribute without unnecessary barriers. We remain committed to partnerships that expand access and create opportunities for individuals and communities to thrive.”

Together, the recognitions reflect The Alternative Bank’s broader commitment to responsible finance, strategic partnerships and sustainable development. They also reinforce the Bank’s focus on ensuring that commercial success is matched by measurable social impact and broader economic participation.