Ex-Student Donates Ultra Modern Research Centre, Digital Library to PAAU



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





A former student of the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba and Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, has donated an ultra modern Research Centre of Excellence and Digital Library worth several millions of Naira to his alma mater.



In his remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony at the university campus yesterday, he explained that his philanthropic effort is to give back to society.



Dr. Olowo who was represented by the project’s coordinator, Dr. Mohammed Umar, described the centre as world class and conceptualised based on international best practices to support research and learning.



“The centre features a digital library, which will be accessed by accounting students in universities nationwide. The digital library will partner with professional bodies nationally and internationally to provide digital accounting textbooks and free resources.



“Additionally, the digital library will grant lecturers access to latest publications to support their research and teaching. The centre’s facilities include provision for 24/7 power supply and high-speed internet connectivity and a borehole already under construction.



“The centre has state-of-the-art seminar rooms for teaching and learning, the centre represents a revolution in facilitating access to knowledge and research skill in the institution,” he stated.



He promised that the centre will mobilise research funding to support academic research within the university and beyond. He described Dr. Rabiu Olowo as a gifted alumni of Prince Abubakar Audu University whose passion for knowledge dissemination drove him to initiate the centre.



“The centre will be a leading driver of innovation in the university and nationally. It will be funded through stakeholders’ support leveraging on Dr. Olowo’s goodwill.”

He described the PAAU’s Vice Chancellor as “a vibrant administrator and a man of destiny, which explains why the centre is being established during his tenure.”



Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Salisu Usman, commended Dr. Rabiu Olowo’s gesture.



The Vice Chancellor urged the members of Alumni Association of the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba to emulate the good gestures of Dr. Olowo, noting that his contribution to the development of the university will go a long way impacting positively on the students.



According to Professor Usman, “for those who believed that if it is not my tribal person, if it is my church members, if it is not my mosque members they will not render assistance.



“Dr. Rabiu Olowo is from Kwara State, he came to this place to study, he had his first degree from here. He left here. While some members of the Alumni Association are fighting themselves up and down, they are struggling to take money that would be contributed to the university.



“To the extent that they have placed garnishee order on our campus because of the activities of the Alumni Association.



“An individual alumnus who is not from here is now giving a project worthy of billions of Naira. I think we should learn from this. I am speaking with passion. While some use Alumni as comradeship and permanent opportunity to see what they take from the university.



“As an individual who has passed through here years ago thought that there is need for him to give back. He is now giving a project of billion Naira. We say thank you to Dr. Rabiu Olowo. God will continue to bless,” the VC said.



“Whether I remain as Vice Chancellor or not, this project will remain indelible in the university community,” the VC stated.